LOS ANGELES — Actor Viggo Mortensen has apologized for using a racial slur during a panel discussion about his new film “Green Book.”
Mortensen, who is white, appeared Wednesday at the event with his co-star, Mahershala Ali, and director Peter Farrelly.
Mortensen said Thursday he was making the point that many people casually used the slur in 1962, when the movie takes place. He said he intended to “speak strongly against racism” and is sorry he used the word.
