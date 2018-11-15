Amy Schumer says she’s been hospitalized for severe, second-trimester nausea and apologized to fans in Dallas for canceling a stand-up show.
She said Thursday on Instagram that she and the baby are fine. The post accompanied a photo of herself in a hospital bed. The “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty” star said she’s been suffering from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum.
She and her husband, Chris Fischer, announced in late October they were expecting their first child.
