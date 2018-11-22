FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s been a while since rookie cornerback Duke Dawson played in a football game.

The Patriots’ second-round pick suited up for the first preseason game Aug. 9 but a hamstring injury held him out after that. Following a stint on injured reserve, the cornerback is back on the active roster and could make his NFL debut this weekend against the Jets.

“It’s very exciting,” Dawson said. “As a competitor you always want to go out and compete, and just help the team in any way that you could. That’s just been me my whole life.”

During the first half of the season, it was notable that Dawson was among those who traveled on road games.

Typically players on injured reserve don’t travel with the team, but it became commonplace to see him working out on the field pregame in places such as Detroit in Week 3.

Dawson said he paid attention to everything while off the field. In team meetings he filled up a notebook and prepared like he was on the roster. The hope was that his preparation would help and that when his time came, he wouldn’t be overwhelmed.

It remains to be seen how Dawson will be used on the field, but he noted he’s been playing the slot cornerback position in practice. He’s also not concerned about his conditioning.

“If I had to play 50 snaps, I can play 50 snaps,” Dawson said. “It’s nothing new to me. It’s football. Being able to get back out there in great condition, being able to stay in tune in every detail for the game plan, that’s what I’ve been doing.”

THERE IS no denying that Rob Gronkowski has looked different this season.

Maybe that should be no surprise. Gronkowski has put his body on the line for nine pro seasons and in doing so, has become the best tight end of all time.

In New York, however, they’re starting to celebrate Gronk’s demise.

The cover illustration of Wednesday’s New York Daily News and the column, written by Manish Mehta, depict Gronk as a “battered prize fighter who looks sad and lost.”

Inside Gillette Stadium, none of Gronkowski’s teammates would comment on the “Weak end at Gronkies” illustration or column, but they’re eager to see him return to the field. It’s clear they trust Gronk, but it’s also clear the 29-year-old is working through more this season than many realized.

“When he’s out there, he works hard. He gives us everything he has when he’s available,” running back James White said. “Whenever that is, he gives us a boost. He’s a guy that’s battled through a lot of injuries, so it is what it is.”

Gronkowski’s expected to make his return this weekend against the New York Jets after missing three of the last four games with a back injury. He’s also dealing with an ankle injury. The injuries are nothing new for Gronk. He’s undergone three back surgeries, four operations on his left forearm and an ankle operation.

Through it all, Gronkowski has put together a marvelous career. He has two Super Bowl appearances to go with five Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro honors. He holds the NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,327 in 2011. That year he also set a record for touchdowns by a tight end (18).

This season has been tough. Gronkowski has suited up for seven games and enters this week with 29 catches for 448 yards and one touchdown. His only score came in Week 1, which was his only 100-yard receiving game. However, that doesn’t mean that Gronkowski won’t be a factor over the final six games.

“He’ll be a game-breaking talent until he retires,” said Jets Coach Todd Bowles. “That’s the only time you don’t have to worry about him.”

“Rob’s one of the toughest and hardworking, funniest football players I’ve ever been around,” added backup tight end Jacob Hollister. “He really makes the game a lot more fun … When he’s healthy and feeling good, he’s unbelievable to watch and learn from.”

There were glimpses of dominance this season. In Week 1 he racked up 123 receiving yards. Then there was Week 6 when Gronk helped the Patriots defeat the Chiefs with two second-half catches for gains of 39 and 42 yards.

When Gronkowski’s out at practice, he still wows his teammates, especially the younger tight ends.

“Usually when people think of tight ends, they think of the catches that they get, but being here, you see the work he puts in,” said practice squad tight end Stephen Anderson. “He’s just as talented, as gifted, as valuable blocking as well as he is receiving. Just little traits – like body position, what to look for, people’s leverage. It’s been pretty good to watch.”

“To see a guy who’s produced like he has and still comes out every day in practice and works like he’s a rookie is really just amazing,” Hollister added. “I’ve learned a lot from him.”

JAMAL ADAMS, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Jets, has the attention of Pats Coach Bill Belichick.

“Adams is like a linebacker,” Belichick said when speaking of the 6-foot-1, 213-pound strong safety out of LSU. “He’s around the line of scrimmage a lot. He blitzes, he runs through, he’s aggressive, he gets tackles for losses, sacks, pressures.

“So he’s down there around the line a lot or sometimes he’s kind of roaming free in the middle, but he’s a contact player. He’s aggressive.”

He’s also well respected by his head coach.

Although he was just 22 at the time (he turned 23 in October) and in only his second year in the league, Bowles named Adams a team captain in September.

“He’s becoming a pro in his second year with his eyes on film study, just understanding how people are attacking him and things he has to do, and his reads are a lot quicker, as well they should be in his second year,” Bowles said.

“He just keeps working and trying to get better each day, and we really like that about him.”

