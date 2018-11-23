NEW YORK — Josh McCown will start his second straight game at quarterback for the New York Jets in place of injured rookie starter Sam Darnold.

Darnold strained his right foot against Miami on Nov. 4 and hasn’t practiced since. He’s listed as out Friday on the team’s final injury report ahead of its game Sunday at home against New England.

Darnold was in uniform for the last three days of practice but didn’t throw any passes during the 30-minute periods the media were allowed to watch.

The 39-year-old McCown was the starter last season but hadn’t played a snap in the regular season until filling in two weeks ago in New York’s 41-10 setback to Buffalo.

FALCONS: Changes are being considered on Atlanta’s offensive line after Matt Ryan was sacked six times in the latest of the Falcons’ three straight losses.

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that backup linemen Zane Beadles and Ty Sambrailo could have bigger roles as the Falcons try to find better protection for Ryan and improved run blocking.

The Falcons (4-7) ran for only 26 yards on 16 carries in their 31-17 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. Atlanta was eliminated from the NFC South race and would need a dramatic turnaround to revive its fading wild-card hopes.

Both starting offensive guards and running back Devonta Freeman are on injured reserve. The Falcons also have lost both starting safeties for the season.

DOLPHINS: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is poised to rejoin the lineup at Indianapolis.

Tannehill, who has missed the past five games because of a throwing shoulder injury, will play without limitations, Coach Adam Gase said after Friday’s practice.

RAVENS: Quarterback Joe Flacco missed practice again Friday because of his right hip injury, leaving rookie Lamar Jackson almost certain to start for a second straight week on Sunday against Oakland.

“I don’t know if we’re going to rule him out for this game,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said when asked about Flacco after a chilly practice. “But I’m counting on Lamar being the starter for this game. I think that’s pretty straightforward.”

Jackson has been the presumed starter all week after leading the Ravens to a 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Harbaugh said after the game that Flacco would be hard-pressed to make it back to face the Raiders.

TITANS: Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota fully participated in Friday’s practice and is expected to start Monday night’s road game against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

Mariota suffered a stinger Sunday in a 38-10 loss at Indianapolis and didn’t play in the second half of that game.

TEXANS: Robert “Bob” McNair, billionaire founder and owner of the Houston Texans, has died. He was 81.

One of the NFL’s most influential owners, McNair had battled both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years before dying in Houston on Friday. The team did not immediately release a cause of death, but says he died peacefully with his wife Janice and his family by his side.

