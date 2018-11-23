Pinky D’s Poutine Truck will be camped out in front of Target in South Portland all day Friday and Saturday. It will be the food truck’s fourth year feeding Target employees and shoppers on what’s often considered the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Food truck owner and restaurateur Randy Smith said Target pays for all of its employees’ meals during the two-day period so they don’t have to leave the premises to eat, and the food truck also offers a convenient dining option for shoppers. “I don’t think you could pick a better spot as far as customer traffic,” Smith said.

