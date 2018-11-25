LOS ANGELES — Movie sequels are having their own Thanksgiving feast at the box office and fueling record industry-wide grosses for the long weekend.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” took the top two spots on the North American charts, beat the openings for the original films and helped the five-day Thanksgiving box office totals cross the $300 million mark for the first time ever.

Studios on Sunday said Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel earned an estimated $55.7 million over the three-day weekend and $84.5 million since its Wednesday opening to take first place and become one of the biggest Thanksgiving openings of all time.

Its five-day Thanksgiving grosses are the third highest of all time, behind “Frozen” and “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

The film sees the return of the vocal talents of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, and it scored with audiences and critics.

The Rocky spinoff “Creed II,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, placed second with $35.3 million from the weekend and $55.8 million since Wednesday, far surpassing the first film’s Thanksgiving debut in 2015. The sequel directed by Steven Caple Jr. has Jordan’s Adonis Creed fighting the son of Ivan Drago.

Third place went to Illumination Entertainment’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” which earned $30.2 million in its second weekend, and just barely beat out the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel, “Crimes of Grindelwald” ($29.7 million).

– From news service reports

