MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, with ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. 5 and 6 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 for ages 12 and younger.

Community meal, with side dishes and homebaked desserts. 5 to 6:30 p.m. 5 Kezar Road, North Waterford. $10, $5 for ages 6 to 16; free for younger children. Benefits North Waterford World’s Fair.

Homemade baked bean supper, with kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and homemade pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $9, $4 for children under 12.

Casserole supper, including shepherd’s pie, macaroni and cheese, American chop suey, tuna casserole, salad, beverages and dessert. 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $9, $5 for children, $28 for families.

Pot roast supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post No. 35, 413 Broadway, South Portland. $10, free for children under 5.

Christmas Prelude lobster roll and chowder luncheon, including hot dogs, homemade pie and beverages. 1:30 p.m. First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport’s Ober Hall, 141 North St. 967-3897.

