MID COAST HOSPITAL



Gary Allen Gregory Wallace, born Nov. 12 to Melissa Ellen Baker and Gregory Lee Wallace of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Virginia and Norman Robshaw of West Bath, and Gary and Debbie Wallace.

Maverick James Cormier, born Nov. 14 to Chrystal Dawn Bisson and Michael Roy Cormier of Topsham. Grandparents are Cindy and James Bisson, and Michael Cormier and Maria Fallon.

Hunter Jay Mitchell, born Nov. 14 to Brittainy Nicole Mitchell of Whitefield.

Edward James Leeman, born Nov. 16 to Abigail Lynn Kennedy and Nathan Mark Leeman of Bath.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Isabelle Alice Jones, born Nov. 15 to Kathryn Reagan and Mathew Jones of Lewiston. Grandparents are Kathy Jones of Lewiston and Robin Reagan of Lisbon. Great-grandparents are Joan Jones of Bangor and Robert Roux and Rita Roux of Vassalboro.

Share

< Previous

Next >