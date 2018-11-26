MID COAST HOSPITAL
Gary Allen Gregory Wallace, born Nov. 12 to Melissa Ellen Baker and Gregory Lee Wallace of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Virginia and Norman Robshaw of West Bath, and Gary and Debbie Wallace.
Maverick James Cormier, born Nov. 14 to Chrystal Dawn Bisson and Michael Roy Cormier of Topsham. Grandparents are Cindy and James Bisson, and Michael Cormier and Maria Fallon.
Hunter Jay Mitchell, born Nov. 14 to Brittainy Nicole Mitchell of Whitefield.
Edward James Leeman, born Nov. 16 to Abigail Lynn Kennedy and Nathan Mark Leeman of Bath.
ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Isabelle Alice Jones, born Nov. 15 to Kathryn Reagan and Mathew Jones of Lewiston. Grandparents are Kathy Jones of Lewiston and Robin Reagan of Lisbon. Great-grandparents are Joan Jones of Bangor and Robert Roux and Rita Roux of Vassalboro.
-
News
South Portland middle school project needs zone change
-
Nation & World
Seven nooses found outside Mississippi Capitol before Senate runoff
-
News
Christmas tree shortage? Not in Maine, growers say
-
Business
Supreme Court could allow suit over Apple iPhone apps' sales
-
Schools and Education
Lunder Foundation's $3 million gift to MECA will increase financial aid