NEW HIRES

T.Y. Lin International added the following new hires to its transportation design group in Falmouth:

Thomas Antz, Grace Clement and Jon Rollins earned degrees in civil engineering from the University of Maine.

Todd Serbent earned a degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Maine.

Jeffrey Legere brings 19 years of experience.

Michael Devoid brings 17 years of experience

Shawn Davis joined the firm as a senior transportation engineer and project manager. He brings 14 years of experience at the Maine Department of Transportation.

Equinox Insurance in Westbrook recently hired Sharon Little as an insurance agent and director of personal lines.

Little brings more than 35 years of insurance account management.

Beth Wood joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president, compliance manager.

Wood started her banking career at Dirigo Federal Credit Union in 2010. During her eight-year tenure, she rose to the position of compliance officer serving on the risk, IT and physical security committees.

Rapid Insight in Conway, New Hampshire, hired Brett Austin as its next chief executive officer.

Austin has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry. Most recently, Austin was president of Kepware Technologies in Portland.

Jon Paradise joined Town & Country Federal Credit Union as vice president of public relations and communications.

Paradise previously worked for Maine Credit Union League, most recently as vice president of public affairs and engagement.

PROMOTIONS

Linda Halleran was promoted to community outreach manager at Town & Country Federal Credit Union.

Halleran joined Town & Country in 2008. She held several positions including marketing manager, and most recently, public relations and communications manager.

Otelco promoted Ian Brasslett to sales engineer in the company’s Bangor office.

Brasslett joined Otelco in 2003 as a member of its tech support team.

