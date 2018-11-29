JOHANNESBURG — Congo’s deadly Ebola outbreak is now the second largest in history, behind the devastating West Africa outbreak that killed thousands a few years ago, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
WHO’s emergencies chief, Dr. Peter Salama, called it a “sad toll” as Congo’s health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426. That includes 379 confirmed cases and 47 probable ones. So far this outbreak has 198 confirmed deaths, with another 47 probable ones, Congo’s health ministry said.
Salama predicts the outbreak will last at least another six months.
-
Local & State
Officials haven't found any connection between 2 fatal crashes in Liberty
-
Sports
Thursday's NFL notebook: Vikings' defender no stranger to Pats
-
Nation & World
Ebola outbreak becomes 2nd largest ever
-
Nation & World
Theresa May says Brexit may happen with no deal
-
Nation & World
NASA turning over moon landing efforts to companies in the private sector