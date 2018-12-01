NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kid Rock’s profane comments on live TV have gotten him booted from leading the Nashville Christmas Parade.

Instead, parade organizers have invited James Shaw Jr., the man hailed as a community hero for wrestling a gun away from the shooter during a Nashville Waffle House shooting in April that killed four people and wounded four others.

Kid Rock says he regrets his choice of language on "Fox & Friends," but not the sentiment. Associated Press/Paul Sancya

On Friday morning, Kid Rock used an expletive to describe Joy Behar during an interview on “Fox & Friends.” He did the interview from his bar in Nashville, where he swigged bourbon while tending bar on camera and said he had been drinking coffee and Irish cream liqueur.

“God forbid you say something a little wrong; you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and the other. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct,” Kid Rock said, using profanity to describe Behar.

Multiple “Fox & Friends” personalities apologized on air afterward. Kid Rock apologized for the language, but “not the sentiment.”

Parade organizers announced Friday evening that it will no longer feature Kid Rock and Shaw had accepted the invitation.

