Anthony Bracamonte, Thornton Academy’s dynamic all-purpose offensive threat, and 2,000-yard rushers Tyler Bridge of Wells and Zack Elowitch of Portland highlight the list of 12 semifinalists for the 48th annual Fitzpatrick Trophy, which honors Maine’s top senior in high school football.

“Obviously there are a lot of great players so it feels good to be recognized as one of the better players,” Elowitch said.

Anthony Bracamonte of Thornton Academy celebrates after the Trojans' victory over Portland in the Class A football state championship at Portland's Fitzpatrick Stadium on Nov. 17. (Staff photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer)

The semifinalists were announced Wednesday afternoon. They were selected by the Fitzpatrick Trophy committee. Each head coach in Maine is allowed to nominate one player from his own team. The committee evaluates nominees for on-field achievements, academic record and commitment to public service.

The winner is determined by a vote of the state’s coaches and members of the media. The voting closes Dec. 14. The three finalists are typically announced prior to the holiday break. The winner is revealed at the awards dinner on Jan. 20 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

“I was there my sophomore year to cheer on Mike (Laverriere, the 2016 winner),” Bracamonte said. “Being there was so cool. I was definitely like, ‘I want to be here one day.'”

The other semifinalists are: Skowhegan quarterback/free safety Marcus Christopher; Kennebunk fullback/linebacker Dante DeLorenzo; Biddeford quarterback/safety Carter Edgerton; Dirigo fullback/linebacker Alex Gorham; Marshwood quarterback/linebacker Tommy Springer; Bucksport running back/safety Carter Tolmasoff; Hermon quarterback/free safety Garrett Trask; Bonny Eagle running back/defensive back Will Whyte; and Cony linebacker/receiver Matt Wozniak.

“It’s one of those big awards. Being named one of the best players in Maine is an honor,” said Springer, who led Marshwood to back-to-back Class B state titles. “Not many get to share this opportunity. This is where the hard work for all of these guys has paid off.”

Bracamonte, a three-sport athlete with a 3.63 grade point average, led Thornton to the Class A title and its first undefeated season since 1986 with 2,137 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns. He rushed for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns, added 578 yards and 11 scores on 27 catches, with 546 yards and seven total touchdowns on punt and kick returns. In excelled in the Trojans’ three playoff games, accounting for 925 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bridge, a National Honor Society member with a 98.3 GPA, had a huge season for Class D champ Wells as a running back/cornerback who also returned punts and kicks and was Wells’ punter. Bridge rushed for 2,390 yards on 215 carries (11.1 yards per carry) and had 45 total touchdowns, including two on kick returns. In the state championship game Bridge rushed for five touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass.

Elowitch, a wrestler and math team member with a 97.3 GPA, also played linebacker and defensive back. He eclipsed the Portland High single-season rushing record in the state championship loss to Thornton and then added 203 yards and five touchdowns in the day-before-Thanksgiving exhibition against Deering. In three playoff games, Elowitch rushed for 777 yards. In MPA play, he rushed for 1,959 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Christopher, his class Salutorian with a 99.45 GPA, completed 142 of his 228 passes for 1,757 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing 50 times for 441 yards and seven scores. A basketball and baseball player, he was also Skowhegan’s punter.

DeLorenzo, a National Honor Society member with a 97.3 GPA, was named the Campbell Conference Player of the Year. A standout inside linebacker, DeLorenzo also rushed for 775 yrds and 11 touchdowns. In the spring he plays lacrosse.

Edgerton, who sports a 4.04 GPA, is another National Honor Society member as well as Biddeford’s starting point guard in basketball. He rushed for 850 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for over 1,000 yard and 12 scores.

Gorham, who has a 93 GPA, was the Class E MVP as a two-way player and punt returner. He also plays basketball, tennis and runs track.

Springer, who has a 3.0 GPA, led Marshwood to a second straight Class B title as a dual threat quarterback who this year also started at linebacker. He completed 75 of 132 passes for over 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tolmasoff, who has a 97.1 GPA and also runs track, rushed for 1,662 yards and 25 touchdowns on 144 carries and also had three kick return touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Trask, who has an 86.3 GPA, carried Hermon to the C North regional final with 1,171 yards and 16 touchdowns as a runner while completing 75 of 123 passes for 1,225 yard and 14 touchdowns. On defense he was in on 78 tackles.

Whyte, a student council member who has been a teaching missionary in the Dominican Republic, rushed for 1,110 yards on 169 carries with 14 touchdowns. He was also the Scots’ kicker and punter, with 30 PATs, a field goal, and a 31-yard punting average.

Wozniak, who has a 92.6 GPA, shared PTC North player of the year honors with Christopher after making 94 tackles and scoring two defensive touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns while playing on all special teams.

Steve Craig can be reached at 791-6413 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: SteveCCraig

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: