MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings, still seeking to salvage a season that started with Super Bowl designs, made a last-ditch move to capture a mid-December spark by firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

Coach Mike Zimmer made what he called an “extremely difficult decision” on Tuesday morning, following a 21-7 defeat at Seattle on Monday night. DeFilippo’s first season on the job ended after just 13 games, amid a sharp decline in production by the offense over the past six weeks.

“I went round and round and round and round about it because I feel like, ‘I hired him. It’s my job to try to help him to continue to get better,'” Zimmer said. “I obviously didn’t do a good enough job there. I’ve always felt like if you hire a guy, you should stick with him and try to help him and help him mature as a coach.”

SEAHAWKS: It’s almost a given now that a Monday night game played in Seattle is going to include some sort of wackiness.

The latest chapter came during Seattle’s 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings that has the Seahawks on the cusp of clinching an NFC playoff spot.

They didn’t get there without controversy, however, after officials failed to call a penalty on Bobby Wagner when he leaped the line of scrimmage to block Dan Bailey’s field goal attempt with 5:38 remaining.

Wagner’s play was a marvel – clearing the Minnesota line without the benefit of a running start. But his hands clearly touched the backs of two teammates as he leaped. Wagner didn’t seem to care postgame whether his play was legal or not.

The leap added to a list of Monday night controversies that began with the 2012 “Fail Mary” game. The disputed touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Golden Tate on the final play of that game to beat Green Bay triggered an end to a dispute between the league and its officials.

That was followed in 2015 by a 13-10 win against Detroit during which Kam Chancellor forced a fumble at the 1-yard line with less than two minutes remaining and K.J. Wright illegally guided the ball out of the end zone for a touchback. Wright should have been called for an illegal bat and Detroit should have regained possession at the Seattle 1. Instead, the Seahawks ran out the clock.

In 2016, officials failed to call a roughing the kicker penalty against Richard Sherman late in the first half against Buffalo. Eventually, Dan Carpenter missed a 54-yard attempt and Buffalo lost by six.

CHARGERS: Melvin Gordon wants to suit up for Los Angeles’ biggest game of the season Thursday night at Kansas City, but he said his status will likely not be decided until 90 minutes before kickoff.

The fourth-year running back has missed the past two games after spraining the MCL in his right knee during the second half of the Chargers’ Nov. 26 win against Arizona.

CARDINALS: Arizona placed linebacker Thurston Armbrister and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on injured reserve.

The Cardinals signed defensive tackle Vincent Valentine from the Seattle practice squad. The team also signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson.

LIONS: Detroit put defensive end Ziggy Ansah on injured reserve with a shoulder problem.

The Lions also announced that they put tight end Michael Roberts on IR with a shoulder injury.

Detroit signed tight end Jerome Cunningham and offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad.

Detroit kept Ansah with the franchise tag, but he’s dealt with injuries and played in only seven games.

