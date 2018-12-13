GIRLS

Caroline Arpin, Cheverus senior: Arpin is the Class A runner-up in the 200 individual medley. She also placed sixth in the 100 breast stroke and swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to help Cheverus finish sixth in the state meet.

Julia Bisson, Greely senior: Bisson is the defending Class B diving champion who scored 396.30 points at the state meet. Earlier in the season, she broke a 17-year-old school record for six dives, raising it to 259.25. She also set a Southwesterns meet record of 406.70 for 11 dives.

Haily Harper, Morse junior: The defending Class B champion in the 100 breast stroke, Harper also placed third in the 200 individual medley and swam on the winning 200 medley relay. She also swam on the 200 free relay that finished second.

Olivia Harper, Morse junior: The two-time defending Class B champion in the 100 backstroke, Harper owns the state record of 54.64 seconds. She also was tops in Class B in the 100 butterfly, swam on the winning 200 medley relay and contributed to the 200 free relay that placed second.

Alicia Lawrence, Cape Elizabeth senior: The defending Class B champion in the 50 free (23.79 seconds), Lawrence was runner-up in the 100 free and swam on the record-setting 200 free relay (1:36.20) and winning 400 free relay to help Cape defend its state title.

Caroline Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth junior: The defending Class B champion in the 200 free (1:53.67), Mahoney was runner-up in the 100 backstroke. She also swam on the winning 200 and 400 free relays and was the North Southwesterns Performer of the Meet with a pool record (56.40) in the 100 back.

Ella Martin, Morse senior: Martin was runner-up in the Class B 50 free and placed third in the 100 free to help Morse finish fourth. She also opened the winning 200 medley relay and anchored the runner-up 200 free relay.

Jaehee Park, Greely sophomore: Park was runner-up in Class B in the 200 free and 500 free. She also swam on relays that placed second (400 free) and third (200 free) to help the Rangers finish within 16 points of state champion Cape Elizabeth and more than 100 ahead of the rest of the field.

Courtney Rog, Greely senior: Rog was runner-up in Class B in the 100 breast stroke and 200 individual medley. She also swam on relays that placed second (200 medley) and third (200 free).

Olivia Tighe, Cape Elizabeth senior: Already committed to continuing her career at Duke University, Tighe owns five individual state titles, including the 100 free (in a state-record 50.23) and 500 free. As a sophomore, she also contributed to state records in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

BOYS

Will Couture, Portland senior: Couture was runner-up in the Class A 100 butterfly and placed third in the 100 backstroke to help the Bulldogs finish fifth of 25 teams at the state meet. He also set meet records at the South Southwesterns in the butterfly (53.53) and backstroke (54.47).

Rohan Freedman, Cape Elizabeth senior: The defending Class B champion in the 200 freestyle, Freedman also finished fourth in the 100 free and anchored two relays. His times in the 100 and 200 free were among the top five in the state. He also won the 50 and 100 free at North Southwesterns.

Quintin Hastings, Cheverus junior: Hastings placed fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free to help Cheverus win the Class A championship for a sixth consecutive season. He also swam on the runner-up 200 free relay and the third-place 200 medley relay. He was third in the 200 IM at North Southwesterns.

Dominic Marco, Morse senior: At the Class B state meet, Marco placed third in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 individual medley to help the Shipbuilders finish fourth of 18 schools. He also swam on the third-place 200 medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay, which finished fourth.

Owen McLaughlin, Deering junior: The Class A runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:05.06), McLaughlin also placed sixth in the 100 butterfly and swam on two relays. He won the North Southwesterns title in the 100 butterfly (55.49).

Brim Peabody, Cheverus sophomore: The defending Class A champion in the 200 and 500 free, Peabody helped the Stags extend their run of state titles to six. As a freshman he was the North Southwesterns Performer of the Meet. Nobody in the state was faster in the 200 (1:43.78) or 500 (4:47.41).

Phineas Underwood, Cheverus senior: Underwood placed third in the 100 and 200 and led off the runner-up 200 free relay and victorious 400 free relay teams. He was runner-up in the 50 and 100 free at North Southwesterns.

Aiden Ward, Kennebunk sophomore: Ward finished third in diving at the Class A state meet with a score of 313.50. No other returning diver in either classification scored above 300.

Evan Willertz, Morse sophomore: Willertz was runner-up in the Class B 100 butterfly (54.28) and fourth in the 100 backstroke. He also swam on the 200 medley and 400 free relays, which placed third and fourth.

Matt Yost, Brunswick senior: The defending Class A champion in the 100 freestyle, Yost also finished sixth in the 200 free and swam on the runner-up 200 medley and 400 free relays to help the Dragons place third behind Cheverus and Bangor. His times in the butterfly and 100 and 200 free were among the state’s top 10.

Share

< Previous

Next >