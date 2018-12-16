The best thing about the shortest day of the year, the winter solstice, is that it means the days will start getting longer. That, more than anything, makes the notion of January and February bearable. It’s cause for celebration, and that’s just what the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust is doing with a lantern walk and bonfire this Friday at Houghton Graves Park.

The land trust wants you to join in with song, community and (naturally) light. You’re encouraged to BYOL (that’s bring your own lantern), and there will be a fire burning, along with hot cocoa brewing and some other sweet treats. The land trust will supply LED lights to put in your lantern.

Bring warm clothes, a flashlight and a travel mug for your cocoa, to cut down on the use of disposable cups. If you want to make your own lantern, the land trust has some ideas (and materials) available at the Orr’s Island Library right up until the 21st. They also have links to instructions on the land trust’s website, hhltmaine.org, if you want to make your own at home. While you’re on there, register for the walk so they know how many people to expect.

– MARY POLS

WHAT: Winter Solstice Lantern Walk

WHEN: 5 to 6 p.m., Friday

WHERE: Houghton Graves Park, 1714 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island.

HOW: Free and open to the public, with all ages welcome. Advance registration is requested. For more information, call 837-9613 or email organizer Julia McLeod at [email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: