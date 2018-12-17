ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Jayden Ira Brewer, born Dec. 3 to Jonathan and Layla Brewer of Lewiston. Grandparents are Richard and Michelle LaPierre of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Dan and Dina Blackerby of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Clyde Argereow of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Phineas Brewer Jr. of Mars Hill.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Jayde Embes DeMass, born Dec. 1 to Joshua Paul DeMass and Sabrina Jena Robshaw of Brunswick. Grandparents are Janet and Robert Robshaw of Brunswick and Richard DeMass of Nobleboro. Great-grandparents are Reace Bryant and Phylis Mckinney of Brunswick.

Apollo James Gifford, born Dec. 3 to Emma Kay Brown and Arthur William Gifford of Topsham. Grandparents are Michelle and Jim Brown and Hilda and Bill Gifford, all of Topsham.

Kaden AJ Rollins, born Dec. 4 to Kimberly Anne Rollins and Zachary Cody Hansen of Harpswell. Great-grandparents are Albert and Catherine Johnson and Jerry Stedt.

Fennek Jakob Stinson Finlay, born Dec. 4 to Justine Nichole (Stinson) and Ronald Joseph Finlay of Whitefield.

Elliot Fox Ambrose, born Dec. 5 to Dylan James and Amber Lynn (Burns) Ambrose of Topsham. Grandparents are Shawn Burns of Richmond, Rhonda Burns of Boothbay, Norman Ambrose of Auburn and Leanne Kingsbury of Richmond. Great-grandparent is Linda Collins of Richmond.

Declan Andrew Lent, born Dec. to 6 Joshua Andrew Lent and Sarah Elizabeth McDonald of Bath. Grandparents are Peter and Kathryn Grant of Waldoboro, Rex Jr. and Nancy Smith of Hartland and Melanie Reese of Bath.

Alexandria Louise Kenney, born Dec. 6 to Jason and Crystal (Williams) Kenney of Bath. Grandparents are Ronald and Earlene Williams of Phippsburg and Karen Kenney of Bath. Great-grandparent is Norman Kenney of Bath.

