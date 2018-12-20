NEW HIRES

Dambrie Garon Real Estate Experts at Keller Williams Realty in Portland announced three new hires.

Joe Quattrucci joined the agency as a buyer specialist.

Quattrucci began his real estate career in 2014 while on active duty in the Marine Corps.

Amanda Dale was hired as a client liaison and transaction coordinator.

Dale is currently a student at the University of Southern Maine, pursuing a degree in accounting.

Loida Otero joined as marketing and operations manager.

Otero brings several years of experience working with small companies in Portland and New York City.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader announced the addition of Paul Rondeau to its Scarborough location.

Rondeau, of Hollis Center, previously worked for the City of Biddeford as a patrol officer and school resource officer. He also owned and ran Paul’s Variety in Biddeford for nearly 20 years.

Town & Shore Associates hired Syd Harrison as a broker/owner.

Harrison has been licensed since 2014 and has sold over $20 million in 2018.

Dona Pfeffer joined Locations Real Estate Group as an agent.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

REMAX Shoreline announced that Tom Ranello, of the Ranello Group Real Estate Team, achieved Hall of Fame status for $1 million in commissions.

This prestigious award is only handed to a few members during the course of a career.

Ranello partners with his wife, Julia, and has been a top producing real estate broker consistently for the past 31 years.

The Ranello Group returned to REMAX in the fall under a brand which they built their business more than a decade ago.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Cape Elizabeth recognized Kathleen Scott as broker of the month for November.

Scott, of Scarborough, began her real estate career in 1989 with Century 21 Balfour. She went on to open her own successful real estate company, American Dream Realty.

