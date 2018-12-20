NEW HIRES

Molly Woodward joined New Dimensions Federal Credit Union in Waterville as a business development officer.

Woodward brings an extensive background in the financial industry.

Dan Roy joined DMM, Inc. in Scarborough as vice president of technology.

Roy worked for Citra Health as a senior technical project manager and vice president of operations since 2013.

PROMOTIONS

Sue Miller was promoted to senior operations manager for residential services at Day One.

Miller was previously operations manager for its boys’ residence in New Gloucester.

Molly Reinfried, of HM Payson, was promoted to chair of the firm’s wealth management group.

Reinfried joined the firm in 2014.

GENERAL

CAI Software, LLC has acquired Casco Development, LLC, developers of the ShopVue manufacturing execution system software for leading manufacturers globally.

Casco Development will maintain its sales and development facility and offices in Portland. It will operate as Casco Development, LLC and all current employees will continue in their roles. Paris Cape Realty, located at 20 High St. in South Paris, announced it will close at the end of 2018.

The agency opened in 2005 and quickly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Western Maine.

