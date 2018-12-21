TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard matched his season high with 37 points, helping the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-110 on Friday night.

OG Anunoby equaled his career high with 21 points as the Raptors improved their NBA-leading record to 25-9. Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet scored 14 points.

The short-handed Raptors won their second straight despite injuries to three starters. Guard Kyle Lowry missed his fourth straight game because of a sore left thigh, and center Serge Ibaka was sidelined by a sore right knee for the second straight game. Guard Danny Green was shelved by a sore left knee after starting Toronto’s first 33 games.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for Cleveland, and Larry Nance Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Collin Sexton scored 17 points, and Cedi Osman finished with 12.

The Cavaliers lost for the fourth time in five games. They also dropped to 3-13 on the road.

Leonard shot 12 for 16 from the field and went 11 for 12 at the free-throw line.

Toronto had a 102-97 lead with 7:36 remaining when Anunoby drove for a powerful one-handed dunk. After VanVleet stole the ball from Sexton, Siakam converted a layup to put the Raptors up by nine points.

Clarkson made a pair of free throws and Nance dunked to cut the gap to five again, but Leonard replied with a three-point play, and then teamed up with VanVleet to hit back-to-back 3s.

HORNETS 98, PISTONS 86: Marvin Williams made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, leading Charlotte to its third win over the Pistons this season.

The 32-year-old Williams finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Kemba Walker had 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and hit two 3-pointers down the stretch to seal Charlotte’s second straight win at home.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons.

HAWKS 114, KNICKS 107: Kent Bazemore scored 22 points, John Collins had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta rallied to a victory at New York.

The Hawks had seven players score in double figures in their second straight win. Trae Young had 15 points and 10 assists, and Kevin Huerter finished with 16 points.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 32 points, but the Knicks dropped their fourth consecutive game. Kevin Knox scored 17 of his 24 points in the first quarter.

BULLS 90, MAGIC 80: Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and host Chicago won for just the third time in 15 games.

Markkanen was 12 for 20 from the field in his 10th game since missing the start of the season with a right elbow injury. The 7-footer also went 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Robin Lopez had 14 points for Chicago.

NOTES

ROCKETS: Chris Paul has a grade 2 strain of his left hamstring and will be out at least two weeks.

The point guard was injured in the second quarter on Thursday night in a loss to Miami. General manager Daryl Morey said Paul hwill be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

BUCKS: Forward Ersan Ilyasova is out indefinitely after surgery to repair a broken nose he suffered during practice last weekend.

KNICKS: The team says Kristaps Porzingis’ left knee is healing well from a torn ACL and he’ll be re-evaluated in mid-February.

