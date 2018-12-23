BOSTON — A little internal venting seemed to get the Boston Celtics back on track Sunday night.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 and the Celtics ended a three-game skid with a 119-103 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston was coming off a 120-107 loss Friday night at home to Milwaukee that prompted a closed-door meeting in the locker room. The Celtics came out Sunday looking much more like the team that had won eight straight before the skid.

“The team meeting was good,” said Marcus Morris, who had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics. “We talked about a few things. Guys understood where other guys were coming from. We opened up to each other and I think it was beneficial.”

In addition to clearing the air, the Celtics had Al Horford back after he missed seven games with a sore left knee. Horford finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Irving said Horford’s return helped on the court and in the locker room, with another veteran voice helping smooth over the recent tensions.

“We have so much depth,” Irving said. “Getting past those things, just egocentric things, this is a chance of a lifetime for us. To achieve what we want, we have to be closer as a team.”

The Celtics responded by scoring the first nine points and never trailed. Boston shot 50 percent and outrebounded the Hornets, 47-37.

“They just wanted it more. They came out hungrier,” said Kemba Walker, who led Charlotte with 21 points. “They came out on a mission and they accomplished it.”

After a tight first quarter, the Celtics blew it open in the second, starting with eight straight points in a 14-1 run. Boston made 23 of 44 shots in the second quarter and took a 68-47 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Boston opened on a 12-4 run and took an 80-53 lead when Irving drove for a layup while drawing a foul with 6:57 left.

Horford said his knee felt good after playing 19 minutes, making all four of his shots and adding five assists. Coach Brad Stevens said Horford’s minutes were capped at 20, which wasn’t an issue because the starters rested the entire fourth quarter.

“I’m just happy that I was able to go out and play with a lot of energy. It’s good to be back. Sitting on the sidelines is tough, not being able to be on the court and helps,” said Horford.

