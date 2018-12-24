SEATTLE — For the second straight week, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs faltered in their attempt to send the entire AFC playoffs through Arrowhead Stadium.

Rather than a relaxing Week 17 with a chance to rest players headed into the postseason, the Chiefs must avoid one more stumble that could cost them a division title and home-field advantage.

“It’s frustrating knowing that we’ve had it so close both times. Luckily we are still in the position where we will have the opportunity to go out there and win it next week,” Mahomes said. “It is frustrating losing these games with the opportunity to win the AFC West and get the No. 1 seed.”

Kansas City’s 38-31 loss to Seattle on Sunday night prevented the Chiefs from wrapping up the AFC West and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the second straight week. Additionally, the loss exposed the biggest concern of the Chiefs headed into the postseason: a defense that was unable to get stops in important situations.

Seattle had a season-high 464 yards, including 210 rushing. The Seahawks were 7 of 14 on third downs and Russell Wilson was the equal to Mahomes, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

A week after blowing a fourth-quarter lead and losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs played from behind most of the night against Seattle.

“We all just have to get better. All phases of the game, we have to get better,” defensive lineman Chris Jones said. “We’re gonna find a way, we’re gonna find a way to get better. We still control our own destiny; we’re gonna finish this last game strong.”

Offensively the Chiefs did enough and 31 points should have been plenty against Seattle. Mahomes had a few of his own magical moments that will enhance his MVP candidacy. But the Chiefs committed two key turnovers in the first half, one leading to points for Seattle and the other potentially costing the Chiefs a chance at points late in the first half.

Mahomes was 23 of 40 for 273 and three TDs, but only 83 yards passing in the first half. He had 76 yards and was 6 of 6 on Kansas City’s first possession of the second half, finishing the drive with a scrambling, sidearm fling to Charcandrick West for a 25-yard touchdown that made it 17-17.

That was the last time the teams were tied.

“We’ve got to fix the problems, learn from them,” Coach Andy Reid said. “We are teachers, so we are going to go back and learn from our mistakes and get better.”

Share

< Previous

Next >