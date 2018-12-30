A man’s body was discovered in the debris of at fire an Acton apartment Saturday night.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire destroyed a garage and a second floor apartment on Hopper Road. The fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m.

The victim’s body was recovered from the rubble early Sunday morning by a team of fire investigators who went to the scene.

Work is continuing Sunday morning by that team to investigate the cause of the fire.

The man’s name has not been released by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

This story will be updated.

