A man’s body was discovered in the debris of at fire an Acton apartment Saturday night.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire destroyed a garage and a second floor apartment on Hopper Road. The fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m.
The victim’s body was recovered from the rubble early Sunday morning by a team of fire investigators who went to the scene.
Work is continuing Sunday morning by that team to investigate the cause of the fire.
The man’s name has not been released by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
This story will be updated.
-
Local & State
Man dies in Acton fire
-
Local & State
The Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year
-
Politics
Paul LePage's greatest verbal hits
-
Real Estate
Highlights of 2018’s Featured Homes
-
Local & State
Lack of mandated testing could expose cannabis users to toxins