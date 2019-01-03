The Maine Principals’ Association is getting rid of ghosts.

A change in scoring for the Alpine and Nordic state championship meets means that schools no longer need four skiers to achieve a team score. Now, 200 points will be assigned to the first-place finisher, 199 to the runner-up and continuing with one point lower for each succeeding place.

The highest team score will be crowned champion.

In past years, the lowest total score would win and teams with three skiers could add the score of a “ghost skier” with a point total one placement below the last-place skier. A team’s fifth and sixth skiers will continue to displace other finishers but not count toward a total team score.

Starting this year, every school with at least one finishing skier will receive a team score.

The state championship meets get under way Feb. 14 with Class A Alpine at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton and continue Feb. 18 with Class A Nordic in at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg and Class B/C Nordic at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington. They wrap up Feb. 20-21 with Class B Alpine at Black Mountain in Rumford.

