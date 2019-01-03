FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Over his 19 years in the league, Tom Brady almost certainly has been there and done that.

Even with the latest pool of uncertainty the New England Patriots are swimming in, where both coordinators could leave for head-coaching jobs and their All-Pro tight end may be lumbering toward retirement, Brady stands tall. Rob Gronkowski refuses to address his future – speculation that this may be his final season is warranted. The tight end publicly contemplated retirement last February and recently finished one of the worst statistical years of his career.

So does New England’s upcoming playoff run feel like a unique, final go-round to Brady?

Well, not exactly.

“I think one thing that’s certain in the NFL is change. And coaches or players, I don’t think it’s a big secret that people are just moving on,” Brady said Thursday. “And different people leave for different reasons. Over the years I’ve seen it all. Nineteen years. And you just do the best you can do.”

According to multiple reports, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels turned down an interview request from the Cincinnati Bengals for their head-coaching vacancy but is rumored as a candidate in some of the other seven vacancies. But even if McDaniels and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores do leave this offseason, there is precedent for simultaneous vacancies on New England’s staff.

After Brady’s third Super Bowl win in February 2005, New England lost offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel to head-coaching gigs. In response, Bill Belichick promoted defensive backs coach Eric Mangini to Crennel’s old post and let McDaniels, then a positional assistant, call the offensive plays.

McDaniels is set to interview with the Packers on Friday, while Flores reportedly will interview with the Bengals, Broncos, Browns and Packers in the coming days.

McDaniels, 42, was the head coach of the Broncos for two seasons (2010-11) and last February was named the head coach of the Colts, but withdrew his name the same day and returned to the Patriots.

• Nate Ebner was recognized as the Patriots 2018 Ed Block Courage Award winner. The honor, which is given to one player on all 32 NFL teams, is awarded to a player who best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.

TOP MONEY quarterbacks don’t guarantee success, or even playoff appearances.

The NFL’s six highest-paid quarterbacks in 2018 will be spectators this postseason. Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay ($33.5 million), Matt Ryan of Atlanta ($30 million), Kirk Cousins of Minnesota ($28 million), Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco ($27.5 million), Matthew Stafford of Detroit ($27 million) and Derek Carr of Oakland ($25 million) couldn’t lead their teams to the playoffs.

Only Cousins had a winning record (8-7-1), and failed in a do-or-die game in the regular-season finale. Cousins, who received a three-year, fully guaranteed, $84 million contract, struggled in a 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears that eliminated the Vikings.

Of the top six on the salary list, only Rodgers has won a Super Bowl. Ryan is 4-6 in the playoffs, Stafford is 0-3 and Cousins is 0-1. Carr and Garoppolo haven’t made a postseason start.

Among the 12 starting quarterbacks still playing, six are still under their rookie contract and another – Nick Foles – is a backup.

WASHINGTON: Prosecutors decided not to pursue a domestic violence charge against linebacker Reuben Foster, though the NFL continues to review the matter.

Prosecutors in Tampa, Florida, filed a notice of termination of prosecution Wednesday. The notice states that the first-degree misdemeanor battery charge is dismissed and there’s no need for Foster to appear at any future court hearings.

Prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence to file charges against Foster after “a meticulous review of the facts of the case,” said Estella Gray, director of communications for the State Attorney’s Office.

She didn’t elaborate further.

An NFL spokesman said the league is monitoring all developments in the situation, which continues to be under review. Foster is on the Commissioner Exempt list, which prevented him from playing in games or practicing. The league still could decide to punish Foster even though he has been cleared by the court system.

HALL OF FAME: First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.

They will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour. Although previously eligible, Flores – who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles – and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and the Broncos’ owner, Pat Bowlen.

A maximum of eight members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

Share

< Previous

Next >