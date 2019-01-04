Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone suffered in a cycling accident.

A department spokeswoman said DeVos is resting at home after the Thursday surgery. She is expected to recover fully. The spokeswoman did not answer questions about the accident or the nature of DeVos’ injury.

A schedule released by the department says only that DeVos has no public events this week. She splits her time between Washington and her home state of Michigan. The spokeswoman said DeVos will be staying in daily contact with the department while she recovers.

DeVos is a Republican known for her support for school choice, school voucher programs, and charter schools.

She has also advocated for for-profit education and has been criticized for lax enforcement of rules regarding private colleges.

– From news service reports

