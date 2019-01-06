This week’s poem is a brief elegy for a beloved Portland poet, Michael Macklin, through the eyes of his dog.

Steve Luttrell is the founder and editor of The Café Review, which has been publishing poems for nearly 30 years in Portland. His most recent book is “Plumb Line” (North Atlantic Books, 2015).

Waiting

By Steve Luttrell

For Michael and Murphy

In the story

there is a blue truck

parked at the curb

empty

except for a large

yellow dog-

head resting atop

the steering wheel

and waiting

waiting and still

waiting

with an expectant look of

let’s go home

on the other side

of the glass.

Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2015 Steve Luttrell. It appeared originally in “Plumb Line” (North Atlantic Books, 2015) and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of poems, go to www.pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: