This week’s poem is a brief elegy for a beloved Portland poet, Michael Macklin, through the eyes of his dog.
Steve Luttrell is the founder and editor of The Café Review, which has been publishing poems for nearly 30 years in Portland. His most recent book is “Plumb Line” (North Atlantic Books, 2015).
Waiting
By Steve Luttrell
For Michael and Murphy
In the story
there is a blue truck
parked at the curb
empty
except for a large
yellow dog-
head resting atop
the steering wheel
and waiting
waiting and still
waiting
with an expectant look of
let’s go home
on the other side
of the glass.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2015 Steve Luttrell. It appeared originally in “Plumb Line” (North Atlantic Books, 2015) and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of poems, go to www.pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.
