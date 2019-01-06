MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 of his 28 points in the first half, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves take charge from the opening tipoff and breeze by the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers for a 108-86 victory Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to help the Timberwolves improve to 14-6 at home, including 8-2 against Western Conference foes.

Lance Stephenson had 14 points for the Lakers, who fell to 1-5 without James since he strained his groin during a Christmas Day win at Golden State.

NETS 117, BULLS 100: D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points, DeMarre Carroll had 20 and Brooklyn won at Chicago for its third straight victory.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and six rebounds to help the Nets improve to 12-3 in their last 15 games, matching their best 15-game stretch since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

Zach LaVine had 27 points for Chicago, and Bobby Portis scored 17 in 20 minutes off the bench after missing seven games because of a sprained right ankle.

CLIPPERS 106, MAGIC 96: Tobias Harris scored 28 points and Los Angeles overcame a slow start to beat visiting Orlando.

Lou Williams added 17 points, and Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 13. The Clippers have won 11 consecutive games against the Magic, a streak that goes back to the 2013-14 season.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 24 rebounds for Orlando.

SATURDAY’S LATE GAME

WARRIORS 127, KINGS 123: Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 3-pointers, and visiting Golden State held on in a game that featured the most 3-pointers in NBA history.

The teams combined for 41 3-pointers. Golden State shot 21 of 47 beyond the arc, while Sacramento was 20 of 36. The 20 3s were a franchise record for the Kings.

“It’s a fun way to play, especially when you’re shooting a high percentage,” Curry said. “You can shoot as many 3s as you want to, but shooting a high percentage, the way it was tonight on both ends, was pretty crazy.”

Buddy Hield scored 32 points on a career-high eight 3s for Sacramento.

