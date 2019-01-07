MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Fish chowder luncheon, including a bowl of chowder, a corn muffin, coleslaw, sweet pickle chips, drinks and dessert. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. South Freeport Church, 98 South Freeport Road, South Freeport. $10 for lunch and $7 per pint of fish chowder. 865-4012.

Public supper, including baked beans, salads, casseroles and homemade pies. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 for children. Reservations accepted but not required. 725-2185.

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits, pies and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 for children under 12.

Public bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 for children under 12. 854-9157.

Share

< Previous