PHIPPSBURG

Vets group will meet for coffee, doughnuts

A coffee-and-doughnuts gathering for veterans will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association Outdoor Education Center, on Main Road, Route 209.

The event connects fellow veterans, who will learn about available resources at the new monthly veterans’ group, sponsored by Bath Veterans.

WELLS

Library has yarn orbs, Rubik’s cubes, Legos

The Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

Children’s and teens’ programs will include a teen craft session to create yarn orbs at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Supplies are provided; teens should bring their creativity. Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to build master creations or solve the cube using the library’s supply. All ages are welcome. Both events are free.

Adult programs will include a Conversational French Language Group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to practice French language speaking skills. The weekly Fiber Arts Group will gather at 10:30 a.m. Friday to work on group or individual needlework projects.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

PORTLAND/WESTBROOK

WinterKids challenge focuses on kids’ health

Students and staff from 31 elementary schools around the state will participate in the second annual WinterKids Winter Games, with opening ceremonies beginning at 9:45 a.m. Monday at Canal School in Westbrook.

The physical and nutrition-themed competition encourages children to develop healthy habits over the course of a four-week program. Each school will try to earn as many points as possible for the grand prize: $5,000 donated to their school. In total, 7,635 students and 650 teachers and staff from every county in Maine will be participating in the Winter Games.

Each week of the program will feature one challenge, and the percentage of students who complete the challenge will determine how many points each school receives. Students will be challenged to complete five outdoor activities in Week One, complete five healthy eating activities in Week Two, complete these activities at home with their families in Week Three, and participate in a winter carnival celebrating outdoor recreation in Week Four.

Schools can earn bonus points by exceeding the minimum activity requirements, perhaps by inviting guest speakers to school or including non-teaching staff in the competition. WinterKids will also grant weekly “Wild Card” bonus points. Schools will submit their favorite moment of the Winter Games from that week to a panel of judges. Meteorologist Sarah Long will announce the top three “Wild Card” winners each Sunday morning during WMTW’s Maine’s Total Weather segment.

The Winter Games will close on Feb. 8 and winners are announced on Feb. 15. In addition to the $5,000 grand prize, there is a $3,000 prize for a silver ranking, and a $1,500 prize for bronze.

Learn more at www.winterkids.org.

PORTLAND

Boys’ ensemble holds auditions for vocalists

The Boy Singers of Maine will hold auditions for new vocalists from Jan. 10-17 at the Portland Conservatory of Music.

Boy singers, ages 5 to 16, are welcome to try out. The chorus is a unique performance group where boys have an opportunity to meet peers who love to sing and to engage with a varied music repertoire in a collaborative environment. Music performance opportunities are held throughout the year.

The Preparatory Choir rehearses from 4:45 to 5:20 p.m. and Concert Choir rehearses from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Woodfords Church in Portland.

To set up an audition, contact [email protected] or call 775-3356.

For more details and registration information, go to www.portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

BRUNSWICK

Music Together gets kids moving, singing

A 10-week session of Music Together begins this week for Bath Dance Works, in downtown Bath, with sessions offered at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 10:45 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Church in Brunswick, 27 Pleasant St.

Music Together is a research-based, early childhood program that offers interactive activities for children while revealing the language of music. Participants join a trained leader in a mixed-age class to create a jam session with rhythm instruments, two-part songs with no words, or easy call-and-answer verses.

Children learn by moving, and the sessions utilize the big open space for songs while children are marching, hopping, crab-walking and dancing with scarves and parachutes. The repertoire varies from jazz and American roots music to world music. Participants will enjoy the camaraderie of making music with other families. Parents have a chance to meet before and after class, and children learn socialization skills they need for school and life.

The cost is $150. Sibling discounts are available.

To register, contact Sharon Pyne at 522-3900 or register online at www.childrensmusicofbathbrunswick.com.

For more information, visit the national website at www.musictogether.com.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis Club hosts talk with climate advocate

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will feature a talk by Chuck Spanger of Scarborough Climate Action from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at The Egg & I, at 183 Route 1.

Guests are welcome to attend.

For more information, call club secretary Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or email [email protected]

FALMOUTH

Workshop offers tips for making maple syrup

Join experienced sugarmakers from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association for a free maple syrup-making workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the UMaine Regional Learning Center, at 75 Clearwater Drive, Suite 104.

Participants will learn about identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap, and filtering grading and canning syrup. Reservations are required by emailing [email protected]

