The map shows reported snowfall accumulations from National Weather Service observers and social media reports across the state. The map will be updated as new reports come in.
INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
SnowTrac: Snow totals for Jan. 9
-
Sports
Former UMaine football coach named National Coach of the Year
-
Food
South Portland bakery Little Bigs closes
-
Business
Saco Island site of ambitious development plan is headed to foreclosure auction
-
Local & State
Messy mix of rain, snow causing crashes Wednesday morning