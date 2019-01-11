A Cumberland County corrections officer who was arrested in October for allegedly dealing cocaine is now facing additional criminal charges.

Davis Glazener, 23, was already facing one count of drug trafficking and is on unpaid leave from his job at the county jail. The Cumberland County grand jury indicted him Friday on four new charges. In addition to both felony and misdemeanor counts of drug possession, Glazener is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The Maine statute cited in the indictment prohibits a person from having a gun if he or she “is an unlawful user of or is addicted to any controlled substance.”

Typically, a person is barred from possessing firearms because of a criminal conviction, although the law outlines several additional reasons. Officials have said Glazener does not have a criminal history and a background check during his hiring did not raise any red flags.

The indictment also includes the criminal forfeiture of a 9mm handgun.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the case, declined to comment on it.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon. Joyce has said there is no evidence Glazener distributed drugs inside the jail, but he may have sold drugs to former inmates. He had disclosed extensive prior drug use when he sought the job and told the county he was in recovery from drug abuse, according to portions of his job application obtained through a public records request.

Defense attorney Leonard Sharon could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. After his arrest, Glazener was released on $5,000 cash bail. Sharon told the Portland Press Herald in December that Glazener completed an in-patient rehabilitation program in Connecticut and was living in a sober home in Portland, “where he will continue to deal with his treatment for addiction.”

