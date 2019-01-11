A local developer has dropped a controversial plan to build a hotel on Portland waterfront and city officials are proposing zoning changes to prohibit future hotels — a use that prompted a potential citywide referendum to protect the city’s working waterfront.

Developer David Bateman said in a Jan. 10 letter to the city that he is no longer interested in building a 93-room hotel at Fishermen’s Wharf. The proposal has been reviewed three times by the Planning Board since it was unveiled nearly two years ago,

“We understand the current position of the local fishermen and their concern for this specific use in this location,” Bateman said in his letter. “Additionally, we do not wish to be a contributing factor to any actions which would create a negative impact on our fellow wharf owners and, ultimately, the residents of the city of Portland.”

An amended application filed Jan. 10 by Batemen’s development team indicated that the rest of the proposal, which also included parking for 500 vehicles and space for offices and retail businesses, would remain the same. It was not immediately clear what use — if any — would replace the hotel in the four-story building being proposed at 184 Commercial Street.

City Manager Jon Jennings said in a news release Friday morning that the city will move quickly to amend the Waterfront Central Zone to prohibit hotels as a conditional use. The proposal would need approval of both the Planning Board and City Council.

“After many discussions with the Bateman family, I’d like to thank them for taking this important step, as we did not think a hotel use on the waterfront side of Commercial Street was compatible with our working waterfront,” Jennings said. “This change will go far in addressing one of the major concerns we heard from the fishermen of our working waterfront. I also want to thank city staff for the work they have done and continue to do to make the working waterfront viable for generations to come.”

The move comes a week before a group of working waterfront advocates must decide whether to submit petitions for a citywide vote on a series of ordinance changes that, among other things, would prohibit non-water dependent uses from expanding on within the Waterfront Central Zone, which runs along the waterside of Commercial Street, from the Maine State Pier to the International Marine Terminal. The ban would include hotels.

The group must submit their petitions by Jan. 18 if they want their initiative to move forward. But, the group has said they will not move forward with the referendum is the city shows it is serious about addressing issues that threaten the future of the working waterfront, such as preserving access to vessels and parking and relieving traffic congestion on Commercial Street.

In an effort to head off a referendum that could lead to restrictions the city would not be able to alter for five years, the City Council unanimously approved a six-month building moratorium for non-marine uses within the zone and established a 11-member Waterfront Working Group of fishermen, pier owners and citizens to begin addressing concerns raised by fisherman and others who rely on the water to make a living. It has also launched a traffic study and master planning effort for addressing traffic on Commercial Street.

At the Waterfront Working Group’s first meeting last week, Jennings offered to close a loophole in the ordinance that would allow hotels to be built within a 150 feet of Commercial Street, a change that would need council approval. At that meeting, City Councilor Belinda Ray, who represents the waterfront, told the group that she has talked to all of the councilors and was confident there was unanimous opposition to approving the Bateman project.

Lobsterman Willis Spear has said the waterfront advocates will decide whether to submit their petitions after the next Waterfront Working Group meeting on Jan. 17, which is one day before the group’s deadline.

Jennings said the city’s proposal to eliminate hotels from the Waterfront Central Zone will be discussed at the group’s meeting on Thursday and the Planning Board will take it up on Jan. 22. The Planning Board will be charged with sending a recommendation to the City Council, which will have the final say.

City residents have mobilized to protect the working waterfront in the past in response to controversial development projects.

Over 30 years ago, a citizen-led referendum to restrict the central waterfront to water-dependent uses, such as commercial fishing and processing, passed by a 2-1 margin. That initiative was sparked by the construction of then newly built Chandlers Wharf condominiums and two other proposed projects: a 300-unit condo, retail and marina project on the eastern waterfront and an office complex on Fisherman’s Wharf.

Those restrictions were largely kept in place until 2010, when the council made changes to allow up to 45 percent of the ground-floor space on the outer piers to be leased to non-water dependent uses, such as offices. The council also created a Non-Marine Use Overlay Zone that generally spans 150 feet from the center of Commercial Street towards the water to non-marine development. Some uses, like hotels, would need special approval from the council.

The changes were enacted during the Great Recession, with the support representatives of the fishing community, as a way for pier owners to generate additional revenue to make costly repairs to their piers.

An inventory of waterfront uses released last week by the city showed an 8 percent drop in both the building space and open space on the piers available for marine-dependent uses. It was the first inventory in six years, despite a requirement in the city ordinance that inventories be completed on an annual basis to the city can track erosion of working waterfront access over time.

The Waterfront Central Zone contains 14 privately owned piers, plus the Gulf of Maine Marine Institute and the publicly owned Portland Fish Pier, according to the inventory. It’s home to majority of the city’s fishing fleet of mostly lobster boats, fish processing and sales, bait distributors, lobster buyers, tourist excursion vessels, and other marine and non-marine dependent businesses.

This story may be updated.

Randy Billings can be reached at 791-6346 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: randybillings

Share

< Previous

filed under: