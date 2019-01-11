NEW HIRES

Richard Clark has joined Otelco as its chief operating officer.

Clark, of Freeport, was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer of TVC Albany Inc.

Kathie Norwood has joined the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries as a development director.

Norwood previously worked for Northern Light Health as associate vice president of philanthropy operations. She started in her new role last fall.

PROMOTIONS

Elisabeth Hebert has been promoted to store manager of Day’s Jewelers in Augusta.

Hebert, of Madawaska, was previously office manager of the Augusta store. She has experience working in Day’s Auburn and Waterville stores.

RECOGNITIONS

Andrew Thomas, a senior vice president and financial adviser of the Downeast Group at Morgan Stanley in its wealth management office in Portland, has attained the Family Wealth Advisor designation.

Thomas has been a member of the financial services industry for 17 years.

Nancy Marshall, owner and founder of Marshall Communications, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for leaders of public relations, media strategy and advertising agencies.

