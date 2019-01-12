ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic held off a late rally to beat the Boston Celtics 105-103 on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have tied it for the Celtics, who charged back from a nine-point deficit in the final 1:43 before losing to the Magic for the second time this season.

Kyrie Irving of the Celtics drives around Orlando's Evan Fournier during Boston's 105-103 loss Saturday night. Associated Press/John Raoux

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for the Celtics, 10 of them from the foul line in the final 4:31 as Boston made its late charge. He appeared frustrated afterward with Gordon Hayward, who inbounded the ball on Boston’s final possession.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando, which broke a four-game losing streak. Terrence Ross scored 25 points off the bench, 18 in the second half.

Boston fell behind 29-21 early in the second quarter, going 5 minutes, 45 seconds between field goals. But Jaylen Brown hit a couple 3-pointers and Tatum and Marcus Smart each hit one as the Celtics went on a 23-5 run and led 51-41 at halftime.

Boston led 61-53 when Tatum went to the bench with four fouls midway through the third quarter.

Vucevic and Ross scored nine points apiece in the quarter and Ross hit a 3-pointer in the final second to help Orlando cut the deficit to five.

Ross and Gordon then combined for 14 points in a 19-4 run that gave Orlando a seven-point lead with 5:57 remaining.

Share

< Previous

Next >