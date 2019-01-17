NEW HIRES

The Landing at Cape Elizabeth hired Lee Freitag as executive director.

Freitag, of Topsham, is a licensed residential care administrator with six years of senior living experience. He previously served as administrator of two communities in the Westbrook area.

Julie Wilson, a family nurse practitioner, joined St. Mary’s Health System’s Poland Family Practice. Wilson brings nearly two decades of experience to this new role.

PROMOTIONS

Tyler J. Smith was named a partner at Libby O’Brien Kingsley & Champion, LLC. Smith joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2012. Since joining the firm, Tyler has been heavily involved in the firm’s litigation practice, has successfully tried civil and criminal cases to juries, and frequently appears before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Heidi Will was promoted to financial adviser with the practice of John Hughes, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Will has 10 years of experience with Ameriprise.

The law firm Berman and Simmons recently named trial attorneys Travis Brennan and Dov Sacks as partners.

Brennan joined the firm in 2014 and has successfully litigated dozens of cases across Maine in both state and federal court.

Photo by Brian Fitzgerald

Sacks joined the firm in 2014 and represents clients in medical malpractice and personal injury and has developed a specialty practice in Maritime Law.

Photo by Brian Fitzgerald

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Cheryl-ann Jerry of Jay was elected to the board of directors of SeniorsPlus, where she is also on the advisory board. Jerry is the owner of Reflexology by CJ in Jay and president of the Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland named three new members to its board of directors. Harlan Michaud is president of NET Sports Group; Ian Heiselmeyer owns SCS Funding LLC; and Nicholas Porto is a senior manager at Baker Newman Noyes.

The Mitchell Institute added five new board members and also selected a new chair and vice chair.

Christopher Pierce will serve as board chair. Pierce has served on the Mitchell Institute Board since 2013 and is chairman of the Dingley Press in Lisbon.

Sara Burns was elected vice chair. Burns recently retired as chief executive officer of Central Maine Power Co..

The new board members include Bruce Epstein, president of Odysseys Unlimited; Scott Maker, senior vice president and deputy general counsel for Unum; Rebecca Mills, manager of partner services and indirect tax at Wex; Alison Nathanson, director of the MaineHealth recruitment center; and Nicole Witherbee, chief program officer at the John T. Gorman Foundation.

