Live and Work in Maine, a private-sector initiative to promote employment in Maine, formed an advisory board and named an executive director.

The board is expected to provide oversight, guidance and direction for Live and Work in Maine’s future efforts, according to a news release announcing the members. The board is comprised of business, nonprofit and community leaders, and will meet at least quarterly.

Members include: Ed McKersie, founder and president of Live and Work in Maine; Guy Langevin, vice president of human resources and chief administrative officer for Dead River Co.; Melanie Tinto, chief human resource officer for Wex; Bill Allen, president and senior advisor of Allen Advisors; Ed Cervone, executive director of Educate Maine; Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce; Dana Connors, president and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce; and Dave Vasconcelos, director of business development at staffing agency Pro Search Inc. who has worked with Live and Work in Maine since its inception.

In addition to appointing an advisory board, the organization also named Nate Wildes as its executive director.

Wildes joined Live and Work in Maine in 2016 as engagement director, after having served as an independent marketing and business development consultant for several years. He also founded Flight Deck Brewing, a craft brewery located at Brunswick Landing in 2017.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: