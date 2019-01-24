NEW HIRES

Reuben Bell III was named editor of Real Maine Weddings Magazine.

Bell is president and co-owner of Blue Elephant Events & Catering in Saco.

Jim Fay was hired as senior project manager for Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Fay brings more than a decade of leadership in manufacturing operations. He previously served as director of operations at KICTeam Inc. in Auburn.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Burgess Advertising & Marketing was recently honored by the Maine Public Relations Council with a Golden Arrow Award for its work in media relations.

The firm was recognized for excellence in the “Bylined Articles” category. The entry promoted Maine Connections Academy in a “Maine Voices” column for the Portland Press Herald.

The award recognizes the best work of communications, public relations and marketing professionals in Maine.

Huston & Co. of Kennebunkport received the Platinum Award in LibraryWorks’ fifth annual Modern Library Awards for its custom library furniture.

The company received MLA’s Gold Award in 2017 and was recognized for product of the year in 2018.

HP Hood was recently recognized with the 2018 Industrial Achievement Award presented by Maine Water Environment Association for outstanding industrial wastewater management.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Taylor Asen, an attorney at Berman & Simmons, was appointed by the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives to serve on the state’s Right to Know Advisory Committee.

This committee is a resource for the state’s Freedom of Access laws.

Asen works in the firm’s Lewiston office, representing client claims involving personal injury, medical malpractice and dangerous drugs and medical devices.

Kerry Peabody, a long-term care and life and disability insurance agent at Clark Insurance, was appointed to the Certification for Long-Term Care Board of Advisors.

Peabody has been with Clark Insurance since 2003 and has over 20 years of long-term care insurance experience.

