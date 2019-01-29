Cote Crane & Rigging workers installed brewing equipment at Lone Pine Brewing Co.’s Gorham facility on Tuesday. The three-year-old brewery added four fermenters and a conditioning tank, increasing its capacity from producing 7,500 barrels of beer in 2018 to a projected 12,500 barrels this year. Because of its expanded facility, the company has started barrel-aging. Currently there are more than 30 barrels aging, with the first of these poised for a spring/summer release. A new tasting room, brewery tours and event space are expected to launch by the end of February.
