BATH – Bath City Councilor Bernard Wyman died Tuesday at 80 years old at Mid Coast Senior Center in Brunswick. Wyman was serving in his ninth term on the city council.

Wyman was born in Sanford in 1938. He graduated from Phippsburg Elementary School and then Morse High School in Bath.

He married his wife of 60 years in 1958, and the year after he started employment at Bath Iron Works. Starting as a probationary ship fitter, Wyman held a number of different positions at the shipyard in his 36-year career there, including first-class ship fitter, leading man and assistant area supervisor. In 1995 he retired as a senior production planner, though he continued to work as a self-employed carpenter.

Wyman was first elected to serve on the Bath City Council in 1994 and went on to serve for a total of 24 years. He served as chair of the city council several times beginning in 2002, serving his last term in that position in 2013. In November, Wyman was elected to his ninth consecutive term.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: