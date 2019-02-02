PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers are finally making their comebacks count.

Nolan Patrick scored 2:01 into overtime and the Flyers rallied past the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Saturday, extending their winning streak to a season-best seven games.

Earlier this season, the Flyers made it a habit to come from behind in games only to lose late in regulation, in overtime or in the shootout.

Not anymore.

This marked the fourth time during their winning streak that Flyers overcame a deficit. This time, they were down 4-2 in the third period.

“That just goes to show how guys are invested right now and how much we’re willing to pay the price to succeed,” said Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who made 40 saves and won his sixth consecutive start.

“Guys are going all out right now and we want to keep this thing rolling. It’s been a lot of fun and we’re going to do everything we can to keep things rolling.”

Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds scored power-play goals in the third period to force overtime.

Edmonton has lost four in a row and 13 of 18.

Ty Rattie, Connor McDavid, Adam Larsson and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. Cam Talbot made 34 saves.

Philadelphia was badly outplayed for two periods at even strength but was able to stay in the game thanks to its power play, which scored four times.

It was the first time the Flyers scored four power-play goals since October 2008.

“There’s been a lot of games where we haven’t scored when we probably should have scored,” Flyers Coach Scott Gordon said. “Obviously, tonight was one of those nights where it went in for us.”

DEVILS 3, CANADIENS 2: Nico Hischier scored at 1:56 of overtime after tying it midway through the third period as New Jersey won at Montreal.

Will Butcher also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 37 shots for New Jersey.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, playing its first game in 10 days. Antti Niemi made 24 saves, with Carey Price serving a one-game suspension for declining an invitation to the All-Star Game.

NOTES

MAPLE LEAFS: Toronto pared its defensive depth by waiving Martin Marincin.

Marincin became the odd-man out after Toronto acquired defenseman Jake Muzzin in a trade with Los Angeles on Monday. The sixth-year player has two assists in 10 games this season. He will be assigned to the minors if he’s not claimed by another team.

SABRES: Buffalo placed forward Remi Elie on waivers.

Elie has one assist in 16 games for the Sabres, who claimed him off wavers from Dallas.

