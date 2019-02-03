The Hometown Mobil convenience store in Lebanon was robbed at gun point shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Maine State Police reported on Facebook a masked man entered the store, at 1498 Carl Broggi Highway, and demanded money while brandishing a small black handgun.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5-feet 8-inches tall and 170 pounds.
Police did not say how much money was taken.
He was seen leaving in a black sedan heading south towards New Hampshire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Benjamin Handzel at 624-7076. Police said tips may be anonymous.
Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:
