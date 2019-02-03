WATERVILLE — A tractor-trailer got hung up on the fire escape of a downtown building Saturday night and had to be freed with help from the police and fire departments, according to Waterville police Sgt. David Caron.

The Dollar General tractor-trailer was trying to turn left from The Concourse onto Silver Street in front of Cancun, a Mexican restaurant, but the one-way street was too narrow and the end of a fire escape on a corner building at 5 Silver St. impaled the trailer.

The accident was reported at 5:03 p.m. and the tractor-trailer was freed and on its way by 6:24 p.m.

Caron said Sunday morning that Waterville fire Lt. Ryan Cote used a tool to cut part of the trailer so it could be freed from the fire escape.

Police Sgt. Kyle McDonald and Officer Matt Libby worked at the scene with the Fire Department. After the trailer was freed, officers helped the truck back down into The Concourse.

“The truck was able to drive to the four-way intersection by the new Colby dorm and go out onto lower Main Street,” Caron said.

Bruce Fowler, the property manager of 5 Silver St., was at the scene Saturday night as people stood in the cold to watch the activity. Fowler said the fire escape was not damaged in the accident, unlike what happened to fire escapes in the past when vehicles got caught on them.

“We’ve had to replace that fire escape four times since they reconfigured the parking lot,” he said.

Caron said the tractor-trailer had not delivered a load to Dollar General on The Concourse yet when the accident occurred. The driver apparently had been following his GPS when he drove toward Silver Street Extension and the trailer got caught on the fire escape, he said.

No charges were filed as a result of the accident, according to Caron.

