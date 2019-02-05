Brought to you by Maine Women Magazine, the only publication in Maine for, about and by Maine women. Maine Women Magazine is part of Masthead Maine, a Maine-based network of independent news and media outlets reaching readers and consumers in every corner of the state.

Experience the Maine Women’s Spring Expo for an afternoon to remember, with interactive demonstrations and special activities to celebrate Maine Women. We have lined up a roster of special vendors, speakers, and workshops to make this a fabulous experience for all. Entertainment will include yoga & health demos, beauty & cosmetic consultations, fashion & accessory advice, DIY sessions for the home, hands-on art classes, food, wine & so much more.

Attendees of all ages will be able to shop among some of Maine’s best-known retailers selling everything from jewelry, and clothing to bath, beauty and hair products, all under one roof inside the former Bon-Ton space at The Maine Mall in South Portland. Maine-made products, artwork and services will be well-represented at the event. Bring your girlfriends, your mother, your daughter, your BFF—kids are welcome too.

All ticket & silent auction proceeds benefit Hardy Girls Healthy Women.

Learn more about exhibitors and workshops.

