NEW HIRES

James W. Sewall Co. expanded its workforce with four new hires

Matthew Dieterich joined the firm as executive vice president.

Dieterich brings over 27 years’ experience in program, asset and development management.

Lynn Frazier joined Sewall as senior traffic engineer.

Frazier brings 12 years of related experience. She previously worked at The Louis Berger Group Inc. in Portland

Heather Hayes joined Sewall as a structural engineer specializing in bridge and pier design, adaptive signal control technology design, and preparation of design-build specifications.

Hayes previously worked for five years as a structural engineer at The Louis Berger Group, Inc.

Winston Sinclair joined Sewall’s survey team as a field technician.

Sinclair has over 20 years of survey experience in Maine. Most recently, he acted as crew chief and performed survey tech work for Sacket & Brake.

Debbie Fisher returned to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church as director of children’s formation.

Fisher previously served at St. Alban’s from 2001 to 2015.

PROMOTIONS

The Rev. Holly Hoffmann was promoted to associate rector of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

Hoffmann served as a summer seminarian in 2017, and then as a deacon and assistant rector.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

John Chase, owner and chief executive officer of Chase Custom Homes & Finance in Westbrook, was recognized by the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Chase accepted the award at the chamber’s annual meeting on Jan. 17 at Camp Sunshine in Casco.

Chase founded the company in 1986. Some of his recent projects include the purchase of a 53-acre parcel on Highland Lake for a future residential community and a new car wash in Windham.

Chase is currently renovating two commercial properties in Windham and Gray, which will become child care centers.

Berwick Police Chief Timothy Towne was recognized by the Maine Association of Police with its David W. Pickering Award.

Towne started his career in 1993 as a reserve officer with the Berwick Police Department. He rose through the ranks, becoming a detective, sergeant, and then captain before becoming chief.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Kylie S. Mason, vice president of project delivery at Sebago Technics, was appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Mason began as a landscape architect with Sebago in 2005. She has held the positions of senior landscape architect, director of graphic communications, senior project manager, team leader and vice president.

