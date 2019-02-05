BATH — A fox killed last Friday in Bath has tested positive for rabies.

According to the police, a pair of dogs killed the fox at property on Bayshore Road in Bath. The dead animal was taken to the Maine Health and Environmental testing lab in Augusta where it tested positive for rabies.

The two dogs will be re-vaccinated because of their exposure to the disease and quarantined as necessary, police said.

The incident follows a significantly high year for the number of animals testing positive for rabies. According to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, 101 animals tested positive for rabies in Maine in 2018, which is the most in a single year in more than a decade. There were 67 confirmed cases of rabid animals in Maine in 2017.

Many of the reports in 2018 came from the Midcoast, with nine of those incidents occurring in Brunswick, and two in Bath. So far in 2019, two other animals have tested positive for rabies–one in Palmyra and one in New Gloucester.

Rabies is a viral disease that is often transmitted through bites and scratches, usually due to exposure to infected saliva. The disease attacks the brain and can cause erratic or aggressive behavior in the infected animal and can ultimately lead to death.

“We continue to urge the public to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations,” said Police Chief Michael Field in a statement. “If you see anything unusual or your pets have had any exposure to wildlife, please call your Animal Control officer and your veterinarian.”

