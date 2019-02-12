Tuesday night’s impending snowstorm has caused postponements and time changes for high school playoff action. Check the Press Herald’s website for all the updated basketball tournament schedules for boys and girls. The following games have been rescheduled;

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Noble at Thornton Academy, postponed to Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Sanford at South Portland, postponed to Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Lisbon at Wells, postponed to Wednesday, 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Thornton at South Portland, postponed to Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sanford at Gorham, postponed to Thursday, 6 p.m.

Traip Academy at Hall-Dale, moved to 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Edward Little at Portland, postponed to Thursday, 5 p.m.

Massabesic at Scarborough, postponed to Wednesday, 5 p.m.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

The Maine Principals’ Association announced that the girls’ ice hockey regional finals at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston have been moved from Wednesday to Thursday. No. 1 Cheverus/Kennebunk will face No. 2 Scarborough in the South final at 6 p.m., with the North final between No. 1 Lewiston and No. 3 St. Dominic to follow immediately after the South game.

