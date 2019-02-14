CHICAGO — Detectives are interviewing two “persons of interest” shown in surveillance photos as being in the area of downtown Chicago where “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked last month, police said Thursday.

The two men aren’t considered suspects, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. Smollett, who is black and openly gay, said two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs before attacking him and putting a rope around his neck around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Share

< Previous

Next >