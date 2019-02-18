A Portland man already on probation for robbery was arrested Monday night in connection with a robbery at Duck Pond Variety in Westbrook and a nearby car theft, Westbrook police said.

Michael J. Gray, 30, was being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail, police said.

Westbrook police were called to the store at 1275 Bridgton Road about 7 p.m. Monday after a masked man robbed the store and fled with cash from the register. Officers found an abandoned vehicle nearby that had been stolen minutes before the robbery from a business parking lot on Riverside Street in Portland.

Shortly after the robbery at the Westbrook store, a car was reported stolen from the driveway of a nearby home, also on Bridgton Road. That car was then discovered by Windham police officers who were investigating a disturbance on Haven Road in Windham.

Westbrook police said they arrested Gray after linking him to the robbery and the car discovered in Windham.

