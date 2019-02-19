A 47-year-old man jumped out of a second story window Monday in Biddeford in an attempt to avoid arrest on a nationwide warrant, police said.

He was injured during the fall and apprehended.

Jamison Snyder Maine State Police

Maine State Troopers and police in Biddeford were checking several locations in the Biddeford area for Jamison Snyder, who was recently released from state prison, but was facing a revocation of his probation, according to police.

People told police Snyder was acting strangely and was believed to be under the influence of some drugs, and around 6 p.m., the investigation led to a second-floor apartment on Main Street in Biddeford.

A woman initially would not answer the door to that apartment, saying she needed to get dressed. However an officer watching a rear second-floor window saw Snyder jump to the ground.

Police said Snyder landed on ice and was found bleeding from his head, state police said.

Officers stunned him with a Taser because he refused repeated demands to show his hands, police said.

Once in custody, officers found a plastic baggy containing suspected heroin or fentanyl, cocaine and crack-cocaine, police said. Officers also found he was carrying a large sum of cash.

Snyder is being treated for his injuries at Maine Medical Center under police guard and will be transferred to York County Jail where he will face a new charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, in addition to his alleged probation violation.

Snyder was convicted in 2017 of trafficking in scheduled drugs, a class-B felony, and was sentenced to nine years in prison with all but 20 months suspended, according to the Department of Corrections. He has roughly seven years left on his sentence, police said.

Snyder ran from police in York County at least once before, when Saco officers stopped a car he was traveling in and tried to arrest him for allegedly violating the conditions of his bail.

