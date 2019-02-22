LEWISTON — Beckie Conrad, president and CEO of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, announced Friday that she’ll be leaving that post June 30.

The news came two years to the day that the chamber had first announced her hire.

Beckie Conrad Photo by Sun Journal

In an email to members, Conrad wrote:

“Planned changes in leadership allow for good ideas to emerge and I hope that you will share your thoughts on how the chamber can evolve to meet your needs. My deepest hope is for the LA Metro Chamber to continue as a leader in Maine’s future and I will work with the board to ensure a smooth transition.”

There were no additional details about the timing or Conrad’s plans. She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Conrad, a Bates College graduate, had owned Austin’s Fine Wines and Foods in downtown Auburn for 20 years with her husband, Austin Conrad Jr.

She’d been vice president for institutional advancement at Maine College of Art in Portland before taking the chamber position, which became vacant abruptly when the previous president resigned over a gun raffle.

